The Educational Service Unit 16 Board approved its 2019-20 budget of $12,684,188 and the tax request at $1,494,280 on Tuesday in Ogallala, according to Administrator Deb Paulman.
The levy request was set at .015 cents per $100 of valuation.
This budget allows ESU 16 to make the following programs and services available to 16 public schools across a nine-county area:
» Special education services including program supervision, school psychologists, speech, language, occupational and physical therapy, vision/hearing, early childhood, transition, inclusion, Opportunities With Life Skills and mental health.
» Professional development supports/training including: curriculum, instruction, assessment, high quality materials, Continuous Improvement Process, coaching and regional professional learning community.
» Technology supports including internet access for schools, firewalls, distance learning and E-Rate management.
The tax request is similarly distributed across the 15 counties that are served by ESU 16.
