Educational Service Unit 16 and local school districts are cooperating to sponsor an opportunity for parents of preschool children to participate in Child Find screenings.
This fall screening will be made available in each school district at the request of parents, according to a press release from ESU 16.
Child Find is a screening program for preschool children between birth and age 5. Professionals will be available to answer questions from parents regarding their preschool child’s speech and language development, motor development, social and emotional development, hearing and learning skills.
Parents who suspect that their child in the 0-5 age group may need special help in these areas are encouraged to call their school district. The district will arrange for evaluation in cooperation with ESU 16. Evaluation will be done at a time and place convenient for the family.
Children between the ages of 5 and 21 who reside in Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties may be referred to their school’s Student Assistance Team. The Student Assistance Team provides suggestions for accommodation or modification. This referral may result in an evaluation for special help. Parents should contact their local school district to request this referral.
Further information is available from local school districts or from the ESU 16 office at 308-284-8481.
