Eustis woman dies in wreck

COZAD — A 46-year-old Eustis woman died Wednesday of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident connected to Tuesday’s heavy rains and flash flooding in central Nebraska.
Shelly Masoner was driving a 2006 Chevrolet sedan that struck moving water on Nebraska Highway 21 about two miles south of the Platte River bridge near Cozad, Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said in a press release.
Sheriff’s deputies and Cozad Fire and Rescue responded to the accident about 7 a.m. Tuesday, with the Nebraska State Patrol helping at the scene.
A deputy found Masoner and her daughter trapped in the sedan, which had rolled onto its roof in a water-filled ditch and filled with floodwater. Neither was using a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s press release.
Cozad Assistant Fire Chief Gary Banzhaf said the deputy plunged into the flooded ditch and helped remove Masoner and her daughter from the vehicle.
“We are grateful to the sheriff’s deputy for getting them out,” he said.
The first ambulance took Masoner immediately to Cozad Community Hospital, Banzhaf said. Her daughter initially declined treatment but eventually was taken to Cozad in a second ambulance.
After treatment at the Cozad hospital, Rescue Chief Brian Woldt said, Masoner was taken to a different hospital because of the seriousness of her injuries.