The annual Wurst Tag event in Eustis has been canceled.
Wurst Tag had been scheduled for June 13. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this is the first time in 40 years that it will not take place.
“Due to Covid-19 being a strong force in our area we have come to the decision that we must protect the safety of our small town and the people who enjoy our event every year,” organizers wrote in the post.
