This week’s Lincoln County Fair is a celebration of summer with lots to see and experience, including a number of free events.
Exhibit and animal check-ins are Wednesday, and fair events and activities start in earnest Thursday.
It would not be a fair without plenty of pigs, rabbits and other animals, vegetables, flowers and art on display by 4-H youth and others who want to show the results of their hard work. Go to a scheduled show where children, dressed in white shirts and blue jeans, hope the judge will be impressed with their sheep, dogs, rabbits, goats or other animals they have lovingly raised over the previous months.
See a free concert and country music showdown, ranch rodeo, hypnotist and wild animals on stage. Watch children try to catch a lamb in the hilarious Mutton Bustin’ excitement July 28. Anyone under 55 pounds can enter the contest for $5. Children also can join in the miniature tractor pull competition on Saturday.
If you are ambitious enough, join in the Lincoln County Fair 5K on Thursday night or a mud volleyball tournament July 28.
Ticketed events include a zip line, outdoor playground and, on Saturday night, a truck and tractor pull at the race track.
The 5K starts and ends at the north side of the fairgrounds, and participants are asked to wear bright or glow-in-the-dark clothing. Race-day packet pickup begins at 8 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m. The entry fee includes a T-shirt and glow sticks. Register at platteriverfitness.com.
Mudapalooza Mud Volleyball will begin at 10 a.m. July 28. Registration is $100 per team and prizes will be awarded. For information, contact the fair office or website.
For a complete listing of events, go tolincofair.com.
Free events and activities from Thursday through Sunday include:
» Butterfly Effects: an interactive experience. Learn about butterflies of our region and how to care for a butterfly with a broken wing.
» Kids Fun Center with crafts and planting flowers.
» Dusty Trails petting zoo.
» Mid-Nebraska Pedal Pullers’ children’s tractor pull.
» Wildlife Encounters at the pavilion: Experts on stage will show animals like snakes and alligators.
» Stoked Comedy, featuring hypnotist Terry Woodward, who has performed at many state fairs, exhibitions and shows. Shows will be Friday-Sunday.
The Ranch Rodeo will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the horse arena. In traditional rodeo style, teams compete in events working with cattle.
Typical events involve finding and roping specific animals from a group of cattle for simulated branding or veterinary care. A favorite event is wild cow milking. Teams rope and hand-milk a cow into a bottle or bucket.
At 9 p.m. Friday, Nick Hickman will present a free concert at the pavilion. Hickman is a high-energy country performer from Nashville. His releases include “Tipsy,” “Rain,” “Green Light Go” and “Live for Tonight.” A beer garden at the pavilion opens at 8 p.m.
The Country Showdown Music Contest will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the pavilion. Performers can sign up at 10 a.m. there, or earlier in the fair office.
Ticketed events Friday through Sunday include:
» Outdoor Playground for all ages: Spider climb, obstacle course, bungee basketball, human foosball, mini golf. Admission is $10 per wristband or four for $25.
» Rock It Zipline, $5.
» Heartland Pulling Series Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Saturday at the racetrack. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12 and under free, $15 for VIP pass. Beer garden opens at 5 p.m.