This list will be updated as information becomes available.

The following events have been canceled, either due to the coronavirus concerns or weather:

Friday

North Platte

» McCook Community College Gallery Reception, Prairie Arts Center

» North Platte High School West Side Story performance

Imperial

» MPCC groundbreaking for Imperial campus

Saturday

North Platte

» North Platte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

» Flatrock Roller Derby vs. High City Derby Divas bout, D&N Event Center

» North Platte High School West Side Story performance

» Music Bingo Night, Wild Bill's

 

Sunday

North Platte

» The Sons of the Pioneers concert

» North Platte High School West Side Story performance

Monday

North Platte

» North Platte High School Speech meet

Stapleton

» ESU 16 Junior High Quiz Bowl meet

March 22

Arnold

» St. Agnes Annual Spring Dinner

North Platte

» Heartland Singers concert

Ongoing

North Platte

» Civil Air Patrol - Lee Bird Composite Squadron meetings this week and next

Lexington 

» School has canceled out-of-town field trips, athletic competitions, fine arts activities, competitions through March 31

» Prom postponed until further notice

State

» FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Conventions

» NSAA State Speech Contest

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.