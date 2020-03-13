This list will be updated as information becomes available.
The following events have been canceled, either due to the coronavirus concerns or weather:
Friday
North Platte
» McCook Community College Gallery Reception, Prairie Arts Center
» North Platte High School West Side Story performance
Imperial
» MPCC groundbreaking for Imperial campus
Saturday
North Platte
» North Platte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
» Flatrock Roller Derby vs. High City Derby Divas bout, D&N Event Center
» North Platte High School West Side Story performance
» Music Bingo Night, Wild Bill's
Sunday
North Platte
» The Sons of the Pioneers concert
» North Platte High School West Side Story performance
Monday
North Platte
» North Platte High School Speech meet
Stapleton
» ESU 16 Junior High Quiz Bowl meet
March 22
Arnold
» St. Agnes Annual Spring Dinner
North Platte
» Heartland Singers concert
Ongoing
North Platte
» Civil Air Patrol - Lee Bird Composite Squadron meetings this week and next
Lexington
» School has canceled out-of-town field trips, athletic competitions, fine arts activities, competitions through March 31
» Prom postponed until further notice
State
» FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Conventions
» NSAA State Speech Contest
