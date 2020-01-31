The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is accepting nominations for its “Excellence in Tourism” awards.
There are five categories open for employees of hotels or other lodging establishments; restaurants or other food service establishments; and those in events, attraction and retail. In addition, a Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism will be awarded.
The honors will be presented during an luncheon May 6 during National Travel and Tourism Week.
The nominees for the “Excellence in Tourism” customer service awards will be for employees or volunteers within Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations.
Nominees for “Volunteer of the Year” will go toward an individual who has devoted a significant amount of time to the organization they serve and has had a lasting impact on the tourism activity.
The “Hero of Tourism” is for an individual, group, business or organization that has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Lincoln County.
Nomination guidelines are available at visitnorthlatte.com/official-documents and the nominations are due in the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau office by 5 p.m. March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.