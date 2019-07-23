Not many of us have the opportunity to travel the world, so Yoko Lawing and Rob Derbyshire, coordinators for North Platte Connect’s second International Bazaar, are bringing the world to North Platte.
Lawing said currently 12 countries are represented, and they expect a few more before the free event Saturday. The event has added a number of aspects, with the biggest change being performances from four cultures. Another change is the event has moved to the Platte River Mall. The festivities are scheduled from 4-7 p.m.
“The performances that we’re able to bring this year are going to be exciting,” Derbyshire said. “We will have the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Child Care Services’ Song and Dance Project coming down to do a performance.”
Derbyshire said the live performances are an upgrade from last year, when the event included food and cultural displays and native dress from each of the countries represented.
Also performing will be the Flatrock Irregulars, a local band that plays traditional Irish music; Ballet Folklorico, performing traditional Mexican folk dance, and Kokyo Taiko of Lincoln performing a traditional Japanese drum session.
“They are fantastic performers,” Lawing said. Kokyo Tailo, “will be one of the exciting performances to see, because I don’t think too many people have been exposed to that kind of beat or the performance before. It’s very powerful and very inspiring.”
The music and dance performances will take place in the center court at the Mall.
“We will have tables set up there and the mall will be providing a stage,” Derbyshire said. “It should be exciting.”
The performances will be 30-40 minutes each.
“We will be playing music between the performances from the different countries that will be represented at the event this year,” Lawing said. “Everybody will get a little bit of everything, different aspects from each of the countries.”
The food and cultural displays will be at the former Rue21 location.
“We are going to have a kids corner there as well,” Lawing said. It will include entertainment, games and coloring books, Derbyshire said.
To help give attendees even more of a feel for the countries represented, most participants will be dressed in traditional clothing.
“We put thought into it from the feedback we got from last year,” Lawing said. “We felt like people were more aware of our event as international food, so we tried enhancing on the culture display part of it, integrating with the music and dance and more visual part of it.”
Jim Griffin with the Lincoln County Historical Museum will be filming interviews for “Journey Stories,” Lawing said. The project aims to interview divers groups of people and inviduals to learn how they ended up in Nebraska and the North Platte area.
Derbyshire said volunteers have put in numerous hours and funds out of their own pockets to help bring the event to fruition.
“We’ve had a lot of sponsorships this year beyond what’s on the poster,” Derbyshire said. “We’ve had the (Great Plains Health) step up and give us a grant. The Visitors Bureau has partnered with us.”
To promote the event throughout the year, two YouTube cooking segments were produced.
“Pals Brewery let us use their facility to do a Filipino cooking segment,” Derbyshire said. “Then Yoko and Sarah (Daniels) came to my home and did a Japanese cooking segment.”
Sponsoring partners include the Walmart Distribution Center in North Platte, Mid-Plains United Way, Community Connections Mentoring, Great Plains Health, Hometown Family Radio, North Platte Visitors Bureau and Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful.