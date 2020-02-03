An additional date has been added to the schedule of public meetings on the North Platte Public Schools security and safety initiative.
On Thursday, the North Platte Senior Center will host school officials from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lunch area.
That meeting is in addition to sessions previously scheduled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Elementary School library and Thursday at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary.
The final scheduled meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the McDonald Elementary School library.
The proposal is for renovations at three schools with safety and security needs — North Platte High School, Buffalo Elementary and Jefferson Elementary — and three schools with air quality improvement needs — Eisenhower Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and McDonald Elementary. Voters will decide whether the district goes ahead with the plan in a special mail-in election. Ballots will be sent out later this month and must be returned by March 10.
