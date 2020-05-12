Face masks and disinfectants: What Lincoln County's two polling places looked like today

The vast majority of Lincoln County voters may have opted to use absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.
Sarah Bokoskie was one of the individuals who opted to cast her vote in person.
“It is just something I do. I don’t want to do the mail-in (ballots),” Bokoskie said after she cast her vote at the Berean Church just after noon. “I like to be here in person and know that I (cast a ballot) instead of wondering if maybe they got (the mail-in ballot) and maybe they didn’t.”
She was among the small number of voters that turned out to vote in person Tuesday morning through earlier afternoon at the city’s northside polling station for precincts 13, 15, 16 and the rural Hall precinct.
Terry Heessel, the Deputy Lincoln County Clerk who was supervising the Berean site, estimated that between 50 to 75 voters had turned out from between 8 a.m. when the doors opened to shortly after noon.
The traffic was similar at the D&N Event Center — the city’s southside polling station — where 11 precincts were grouped together.
Rebecca Rossell, the Lincoln County Clerk/Election Commissioner, said there were about 200 voters who ventured in during that same time frame of early morning to around noon.
The busiest time at the poll was around mid-morning, according to Rossell.
“I knew it was going to be slow, I just didn’t anticipate it being quite this slow,” Rossell said, “but this isn’t a typical primary.
“I have done elections for 30 years and this one has been totally different.”
A major reason for the turnout was the more than 9.000 mail-in ballots that were requested in Lincoln County due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Rossell said 21,000 early-voting application postcards were mailed out to registered voters in Lincoln County.
David and Pamela Heitman both wore blue and pink face masks, respectively, as they cast their ballots at the D&N Center.
David said there was no special reason why the couple chose to vote in-person instead of an absentee ballot.
“It is just the way it worked out,” he said.
Both polling locations in North Platte took steps on Tuesday to address social distancing and safety issues
Complimentary face masks were made available for each voter and each individual was given a fresh pen to mark their ballots with.
There were also markings on the floor — six feet apart — for people to stand at for potential lines inside the door or at the respective precinct tables.
There was distance between each polling booth, which were disinfected by a polling-place volunteer after the voter left.
The volunteers also sported face masks or shields.
A total of 15 volunteers worked at the Berean site and 33 poll workers at the D&N Event Center along with seven support staff members.
Twenty members of the Nebraska National Guard in Lincoln County were also on hand at the event center to lend assistance during the day.
“I didn’t really know what 8 a.m. would look like today,” Rossell said. “We had some (volunteers) call in this morning but I had reserves lined up to cover and the National Guard has been great, too.”
