Faced with needed upgrades and maintenance, city could float half-cent sales tax again

The city of North Platte has a lengthy “honey-do” list.
A few of its issues resemble those in a typical household: cracks and leaks, siding and window frames, sinks and toilet fixtures.
Most, however, deal with the city’s skeleton: streets, water and sewer pipes and public parks and recreation facilities.
Though they constantly patch up and get by, city officials say, the number of “deferred maintenance” projects keeps growing amid ever-tighter budgets.
They’re discussing whether and when to ask North Platte voters for the second time to let them add one-half cent — reserved entirely for infrastructure projects — to the city’s current 1.5-cent sales tax.
Voters said “no” by a 2-to-1 margin last November, defeating a proposal that would have unofficially earmarked 75% of the half-cent’s proceeds for streets and the rest for parks and recreation needs.
As submitted to voters last year, all projects funded by the extra half-cent would have been determined by a joint committee of the city and Lincoln County.
Between today and Thursday, The Telegraph will review the city’s list of street, parks and recreation repairs and upgrades as updated since the 2018 vote.
Photo galleries showing the condition of proposed “fix-its” will appear on our website at nptelegraph.com. Selected photos will appear in each day’s print edition.
Nebraska law allows the City Council to ask again for the extra half-cent as early as the May 12 primary election.
The “honey-do” list isn’t any shorter, with new problems replacing the few the city could address with available funds, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
If residents want faster action, he said, the council can add to the city’s debt by issuing bonds, which aren’t covered by state lids on property tax rates and spending growth.
Or voters can enlist out-of-town help by charging the extra half-cent sales tax, he said.
It would lift the combined city-state tax rate from 7% to 7.5%, but it would be paid by anyone who stays overnight, eats and shops in North Platte.
“I hate to see the brunt of these things put on our property-tax people,” said Hawks, a civil engineer who became city administrator in 2003.
A dedicated tax source, he said, could enable an ongoing deferred maintenance program if the council agreed. A similar program for state buildings has been credited with saving many millions of dollars since the Legislature set it up in 1977.
“While you’re in a catch-up mode, you’re not going to save much initially by doing that,” Hawks said. “But after that, that’s where you’re going to see the savings.”
Except where funds were collected under previous budgets, North Platte’s new 2019-20 budget won’t tackle the projects the extra half-cent would have funded.
The City Council won’t adopt a 2020 one- and six-year road plan until February. But the 2019 one-year plan included only one of the street projects the city said it would advance if the infrastructure tax passed.
That was a two-stage improvement of East Philip Avenue, site of a nearly $1 million reconstruction project this year between Jeffers and Cottonwood streets.
A $7.75 million bond issue in March financed three fall 2018 repaving projects — Philip from Cottonwood to Tabor Avenue and parts of East Fourth Street and South Industrial Avenue — that the half-cent could have funded in place of property taxes. Those streets had decayed too much, Hawks said.
When the city builds its budget, he said, officials must face revenue limits and higher fixed costs that routinely force delays in deferred maintenance projects.
» Though the city has reduced its payroll to about 220 through attrition, Hawks said, premiums for health insurance and the city’s liability insurance rise almost every year.
» The budget seeks to preserve a roughly $2 million general-fund cash balance at the end of each fiscal year, he said. The City Council has not established an official general-fund cash reserve.
» Unionized city jobs, covering police officers, firefighters and public service workers, are legally required to offer pay comparable to similar-sized cities.
» Road construction costs average $1 million for a mile of new concrete and $800,000 to lay down a mile of asphalt atop old concrete, said Hawks and City Attorney Tom Werblow.
“We used to be able to get asphalt for $20 a ton. Now it’s a hundred,” Hawks said. “Now, as everyone knows, our budget hasn’t grown by five times.”
After allowing a general 2% pay raise, the new budget limited “capital” spending to replacement of two police cars and nine onboard police video cameras.
North Platte city spending is overwhelmingly paid for by property and sales taxes, though limited state aid and parks and recreation activities bring in some income.
State law generally limits annual growth in cities’ property tax requests to growth in their population and taxable value. North Platte will collect only about $50,651 more in property taxes for 2019-20.
The city spends almost all of its current 1.5% sales tax on day-to-day operations, Hawks said. A portion is diverted by voter directive into the Quality Growth Fund — which offers economic development assistance — whenever year-to-year sales tax collections grow.
Parks Director Lyle Minshull and Recreation Director Bob Barr said they can call on interest income from the late John Newburn’s 30-year-old bequest to add or replace equipment at their respective facilities.
But Newburn interest doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, and “it’s been quite a few years since there’s been any money available for any capital improvements” from the rest of the city budget, said Minshull, a 40-year city employee.
The council agreed Oct. 1 to tap up to $185,000 in Newburn interest to replace Cody Park’s StoryLand playground, itself paid for with Newburn funds in 1989.
That purchase will let the old equipment be cannibalized to maintain other aging playgrounds. But it’ll also run down the Newburn interest balance, Minshull and Hawks said.
Addressing deferred maintenance at the North Platte Recreation Complex will be affected by whether the city decides to overhaul the 1976 structure, add to it or replace it.
The Rec Center’s three-decade-old indoor pool dehumidification system costs the city more than $11,000 a year in repair bills. “It had a life expectancy of 20 years, and it’s on 33,” said Barr, recreation director since 1987.
The half-cent sales tax would have helped modernize underground water and sewer lines when the city removes and resets the historic “bricks” on downtown streets, rebuilds curbs and installs concrete parking strips.
Federal Community Development Block Grant funds are on hand to help finance the overall project, estimated last fall to cost $3.2 million. Without the sales tax funds, the downtown utility work probably will be financed by bonds, Hawks said.
The downtown project appeared on the city’s 2019 one-year road plan but was put off in part so downtown business leaders could develop a new landscaping plan.
