Doug Clouatre, a McCook Community College history and government professor, shared his story and answered questions on his exhibit “Faces of The World” — a collection of masks from around the world — Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.
Clouatre has been to over 100 countries, a milestone he accomplished in 2018. While traveling, he buys collectibles from the countries to remember the culture. The collection of masks is his favorite, though it’s just a fraction of the souvenirs he’s collected.
At the exhibit, he showcases masks from 9 locations: Chile, St. Kitts, Mexico, Easter Island, Ecuador, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.
He became interested in traveling when he received a 1950s globe as a gift and saw the places he wanted to go. He was also interested in the flight times that were printed on the globe. Once Clouatre finished college at 30, he knew he wanted to travel.
“The second trip I went on, I met a guy who had been to 100 countries, and I thought ‘I think I’d like to do that,’” Clouatre said.
By the time Clouatre turned 50 in 2018, he had reached 100 countries.
Clouatre said he collects everything. This includes vases, rugs, figurines, magnets, the masks and other unusual items. He also said that he takes photos on his digital camera.
“I will have to get another refrigerator just for the magnets,” Clouatre said.
Another unique thing Clouatre likes to do is eat at a McDonalds in each location and collect the receipts.
“One reason I go to McDonalds is I see ordinary people,” Clouatre said.
Clouatre said he doesn’t usually have a tight itinerary. The flights and the hotels are all planned ahead of time and he looks for shops and things on Trip Advisor, but once there he meanders to see what he can find.
“I’m the foreigner, I want to be around locals,” Clouatre said.
Clouatre has a system when buying his souvenirs: He has a shopping day where he looks and compares prices and then will have a buying day later in his trip where he decides what he wants to spend his money on.
“The trick is you have to act like you know what you are doing. You have to act like you know where you are going,” Clouatre said.
As far as budgeting goes, Clouatre said that when traveling for seven to eight weeks, as he typically does, you have to make sure you watch what you are spending on food especially, as three meals a day for that long can get expensive.
East Asia and West Africa are locations that are on the list for Clouatre in his ever-growing list of countries he has been to.
He also has strict rules on what qualifies as being in the country. He has to cross international borders and spend significant time in the country — just being in the airport does not count.
Clouatre’s “Faces of the World” gallery will be on display and available for viewing at the Prairie Arts Center until the end of October.
