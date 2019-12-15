Family, friends, volunteers place wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

The placing of a wreath followed by a moment of silence at each grave honored American military veterans who have died.
On Saturday, family members, friends and volunteers participated in the annual Wreaths Across America event at Fort McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell. Hundreds of wreaths were placed at the historic cemetery after a brief ceremony.
“It’s important that all these veterans are remembered,” said Kevin Kennedy, a Marine veteran. “Especially over the holidays, so many families have sacrificed and are still sacrificing. As you look around this cemetery right now, we have around 8,000 souls that are here that served our country.”
He said it is a great tribute that is done each year.
“We get out here today in a free country and honor these men and women and put a wreath on their grave,” Kennedy said. “But it’s more than a wreath on a grave, it’s what’s in the bottom of our hearts.”
There were wreaths placed at the staging area for each branch of the service — Marines, Navy, Army, Air Force, National Guard, Merchant Marine and Coast Guard.
Janice Campbell of North Platte and her children came to honor her husband, George Campbell.
“I have my husband, George, he was buried here in 2017,” Janice said. “He was in the Army stationed in Korea. His uncle is buried here and my grandpa is buried here as well.”
She said Fort McPherson is an important place to her.
“My husband always told me that when he died he wanted to be buried here,” Janice said.
McConnor Coon, 16, a North Platte High School junior, volunteered to place wreaths along with some of her friends.
“Giving back to those who gave so much for us, to keep us safe, really means a lot,” Coon said. “I used to volunteer out here in the summers.”
She said she mowed lawns and did other tasks.
“I cleaned headstones,” Coon said. “It just means a lot to me, like how brave they are, and I, personally, don’t think I could ever do something like that. But giving back to those that did helps me to appreciate what they did.”
