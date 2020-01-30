Family moves into new Habitat house, ‘a godsend’

The first time Brooke and Ben Tucker went through the application process for a North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity home, the couple fell just short of being accepted.
Brooke wasn’t sure if she wanted to try again.
“I just kept on saying to (Ben), “Maybe we could find something else and we don’t need it.’ I just thought that maybe there were people out there who were in more of a need,” Brooke said.
Despite her initial hesitation, Ben picked up the application and brought it home.
“He just said, ‘We need to fill this out.’ We did that night and it turned out to be a blessing,” she said.
A crowd of around 50 people packed the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2432 W. 17th St. on Wednesday afternoon for the dedication of the new Habitat dwelling for Brooke and Ben and the couple’s four sons and one daughter.
The two were each handed a set of keys to the house at the end of the ceremony and Ben held up his copy for the room as the emotion of the moment showed on his face.
“It’s a godsend,” Ben said, “this whole program and all the people who make it happen ... it’s just been a blessing.”
The couple got word of the acceptance after a few months of the application process.
“He called me at work and said, ‘I’ve got five words for you. We got the Habitat house.’ It was just overwhelming (news). It was complete joy.”
Ben and Brooke put in 400 personal equity hours of work on their and other Habitat houses alongside the program volunteers to qualify for the no-interest Habitat home. Ben said they also put in another 400 hours for the program with friends and family members.
“It was fulfilling and really gratifying to know what we were building,” Ben said. “It’s definitely something that you’ve got to want because you have to put in the hours to get it. My wife and I helped build all three of the (previous) houses and we are probably going to help build the other ones that are coming as well.”
The work on the house was just completed on Tuesday and is the third house finished in the past year on the nine-lot development located north of Buffalo Elementary School.
Dalene Skates, the executive director of the North Platte Habitat for Humanity, said the plan is to build four additional houses on the lot within the coming year on the way to the eventual goal to fill the site.
The house was the 57th built overall through the Habitat program in North Platte.
“This is what we work for all year long,” Skates said. “This is the culmination of the blood, sweat and tears that these families have put into these houses. They put in the hundreds of hours of sweat-equity time building these houses.
“We see (the houses) progress and we see (the families) progress,” Skates said. “Then to get to this point, it is amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.