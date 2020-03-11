Fans rally, send off St. Patrick High School boys basketball team despite 'disappointing' decision to restrict game attendance

Fans of the St. Patrick High School boys basketball team in North Platte gathered for a rally and send-off Wednesday, as many were disappointed by a ruling that will restrict attendance at the state tournament.
The Nebraska State Activities Association accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department’s recommendation that only immediate family members be allowed admittance to the tournament that starts Thursday.
Coach Bill O’Malley said it certainly is disappointing for the fans, but his players will still focus on the games at hand.
“From a coach’s standpoint, we still have to approach it as a job to do and we have to play basketball,” O’Malley said. “It’s really disappointing for fans. The kids’ peers and classmates were really looking forward to going down and supporting us.”
Officials’ decisions in situations like this, O’Malley said, are difficult to make.
“If you don’t do anything, you’re going to be second-guessed and if you do something, you’re going to be second-guessed,” O’Malley said. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance and there’s probably no good answer.”
The restrictions mean the school band and cheerleaders will not be admitted to the games.
“We really wanted to be there to support the boys,” said cheerleader Carlie Homan. “They haven’t made it (to state) for a couple of years, so we all really wanted to go out. The cheerleaders are still going to be tailgating in Lincoln.”
Danial Lawrence, parent of a player on the Irish team, said the situation is difficult for everyone.
“The biggest disappointment is for the kids themselves,” Lawrence said. “My son, specifically, came home and was just sad about that part, that the people, the friends won’t be there.”
He said the players worked hard all year for this experience and to not be able to share it with their friends is very disappointing.
