Western Nebraska air travelers’ embrace of SkyWest Airlines has the federal government moving several months early to renew the Utah carrier’s service from Denver to North Platte and Scottsbluff.
Today marks exactly 18 months since SkyWest began round-trip United Express service from Denver International Airport to each city under a two-year federal Essential Air Service contract.
Ticket sales have been brisk ever since, energizing air service at the North Platte Regional Airport and Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff in ways rarely seen since the mid-1980s.
Comments from the public and elected officials are now being taken by the U.S. Department of Transportation on whether to renew SkyWest’s EAS support through Jan. 31, 2023.
SkyWest, which flies 12 round trips a week from Denver to each airport, was the only bidder to continue that service when the application period ended July 24.
But North Platte Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt called attention Wednesday to the DOT’s June 14 “request for proposal” for continuing EAS service.
The agency wouldn’t have had to open bidding until the start of November, 90 days before SkyWest’s original contracts expire Jan. 31, he said.
Elected officials and air travelers, he said, have until Sept. 3 to email their comments to Michael Martin (referencing Order 2019-6-11) at michael.f.martin@dot.gov. Martin represents the DOT’s EAS division and Small Community Air Service Development program.
“Our situation right now is favorable to continue the great service we’ve had through SkyWest,” Seafeldt said. “But it’s very important to show, in this step of maintaining our service, that we supported this service in 2018-19 and continue to support it in 2019-20.”
While every public comment matters, elected officials’ opinions will receive “substantial weight” among the factors the DOT must consider, Seafeldt said.
Other factors include service reliability, the carrier’s connections to larger airlines at a “hub” airport like DIA and its marketing plans in the cities it services.
That western Nebraskans remain enthusiastic about SkyWest can be seen in the numbers.
With only Wednesday’s final day of July to go, Seafeldt said, total 2019 “revenue boardings” at Lee Bird Field have already passed the 10,000 needed each year to keep the airport eligible for the DOT’s Airport Improvement Program funds.
Total boardings for SkyWest’s 11 months of 2018 service to North Platte totaled 12,926, he said. The carrier’s 50-passenger jets serving Lee Bird Field are averaging 51.7% full, ahead of last year’s 45.8%.
“And Scottsbluff’s numbers are better than us,” Seafeldt said.
That means SkyWest’s typical flights to and from Denver continue to carry more customers than the total capacity of most of the commuter planes used on the route by previous EAS-dependent carriers.
SkyWest currently makes two Denver round trips on weekdays and one apiece on Saturdays and Sundays. The morning flights are averaging 60% full and the afternoon flights 48% full, Seafeldt said.
The original Frontier Airlines, which flew 50-seat turbo-props and then 106-passenger Boeing 737s, left Lee Bird Field after 26 years in 1984.
A succession of carriers, often plagued by reliability issues and usually flying much smaller aircraft, struggled to convince customers to fly rather than drive to Denver.
The last, PenAir, filed for bankruptcy and grounded its flights in September 2017 after serving North Platte for 10 months.
SkyWest’s renewal bid recognizes the airline’s success in both western Nebraska markets by seeking slightly less in EAS subsidies, according to documents available on the regulations.gov website.
The carrier is seeking $3.43 million a year in EAS support to serve North Platte from Denver, compared with $3.58 million under the current contract. Subsidies to serve Scottsbluff would fall from $3.15 million to $2.99 million.
SkyWest would continue to spend $20,000 a year on marketing its Denver flights in North Platte, the airline’s bid document said.
The carrier “welcomes the opportunity to continue serving the communities of Scottsbluff and North Platte,” Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of market development, wrote the DOT’s Martin on July 22.
“SkyWest believes this proposal provides the best overall option for air service in Scottsbluff and North Platte, with excellent connectivity at Denver International Airport.”
Seafeldt said SkyWest would continue to contract directly with the federal agency, with separate EAS contracts to serve each airport.
SkyWest separately leases its Lee Bird Field space from the North Platte Airport Authority, which operates the airport, he said.