Round-trip air service from North Platte to Denver will continue into 2023.
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation renewed the Essential Air Service contract with Skywest for three years at North Platte Regional Airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced in August it would seek to renew the contract for the Utah carrier’s service, which began round-trip United Express service from Denver International Airport to North Platte in February 2018.
North Platte Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt told the Telegraph in August that ticket sales had been brisk during the first half of the year. Because of that, the federal government moved early to renew the contract. Initially, DOT had until November to make the decision to renew the contract, but instead moved in August.
Tuesday, DOT also announced it was renewing SkyWest’s contract for operation at Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff
“Nebraska’s small airports connect our families and businesses to the rest of the world, and the EAS program is critical to maintaining air service in our rural areas,” said U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb, who chairs the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee for the Senate Commerce Committee. “This is a good thing for those communities and our state’s economy.”
