The North Platte Airport Authority board Monday night unanimously adopted a 2019-20 budget that nearly tripled from last year due to a multimillion-dollar federal grant.
No one spoke during a public hearing before approval of the budget, which raised the airport’s property tax request by 17.6% due to increased maintenance needs for SkyWest Airlines’ 18-month-old Denver service.
Airport authorities are not covered in the text of Legislative Bill 103, which requires a separate public hearing and vote by specific types of local governments when they raise their property tax requests.
Next year’s $9.28 million airport budget — including just over $7 million in projects funded by federal Airport Improvement Program grants — will be 182.1% higher than the spending plan for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
The airport’s budget routinely fluctuates depending on its year-to-year federal support for equipment and construction projects.
Most of next year’s AIP-related spending involves the start of resurfacing of the Lee Bird Field taxiway south of and parallel to the 8,000-foot-long jet runway.
Federal funds will pay for 90% of the taxiway project, which was budgeted at $6.23 million but will cost closer to $5 million under the bid by project contractor Paulsen Inc. of Cozad.
As usual with AIP projects, the Airport Authority will issue about $500,000 in bonds to finance its 10% local share, said Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
Repayments of past AIP-related bonds are part of the Airport Authority’s combined $1.16 million property tax request, which rose from $986,401 in 2018-19. Property taxes for bond repayments are not subject to Nebraska’s tax-rate lids.
Non-AIP-related airport spending will rise by 10.6%, from $1.11 million this fiscal year to $1.23 million in 2019-20. That total reflects two additional employees and higher snow-removal costs to maintain SkyWest’s 12 weekly round trips to and from Denver International Airport, Seafeldt said.
The airport’s property tax rate would rise from 6.19 cents to 7.23 cents per $100 of taxable value for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
State law requires the airport’s tax rate to fit within the city of North Platte’s overall state tax-rate lid of 50 cents per $100. Final city budget action will take place next week.