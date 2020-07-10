The rescheduled Buffalo Bill Rodeo will be the centerpiece of a condensed lineup of smaller community based Nebraskaland Days events in early August.
It will be joined by staples including the Prime Rib Feed, the Flapjack Feed, the Barbecue Pork Sandwich Feed, Cowboy Kickball, and Taps and Tunes, and all will look a little different.
“We have an approved reopening plan from the West Central District Health Department for the Wild West Arena,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “We’ve been working really hard with both the Health Department and the Governor’s office to ensure that we are doing everything we can to provide some activity for people who want to participate.”
One of the most notable changes will be crowd sizes at the Buffalo Bill, which will be limited. All seats will be General Admission based on section, allowing people to seat themselves while allowing room between parties.
“We’ve seen this model successfully executed at some summer events in other parts of the country,” Fudge said.
Other changes include drive-thru only at both the Pork Sandwich Feed and Flapjack Feed. The Prime Rib Feed will have limited outdoor picnic table seating downtown.
Nebraskaland Days on Parade is still on the schedule as well, although its exact format won’t be determined for another couple of weeks as organizers monitor Directed Health Measures issued by the governor’s office.
Rodeo tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday. Organizers are hopeful that people will purchase ahead of time to cut down on wait times outside the arena.
“Our ticketing system is set up to deliver tickets via email and mobile delivery,” said Fudge.
They can be purchased at nebraskalanddays.com.
Members of the NEBRASKAland DAYS Board will be around town this afternoon starting at 1 p.m., passing out posters and schedules for the condensed celebration.
