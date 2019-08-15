LINCOLN — Dawson County residents can now register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for uninsured damage sustained from the March 9 to July 14 storms and flooding.
Dawson County joins the 28 counties and one tribe already designated to receive federal assistance to individuals. The others are Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Holt, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington and the Santee Sioux Nation.
President Donald Trump and FEMA extended into July the incident period for federal assistance related to the storms and floods.
FEMA disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include funding to help pay for temporary housing and minimal home repairs as well as other disaster-related unmet needs such as eligible medical and dental expenses and replacing essential personal property.
There are three ways to register for federal disaster assistance before the Sept. 13 deadline:
» Go online to disasterassistance.gov.
» Call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.
» Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. The app can be downloaded at fema.gov/mobile-app.
People living in areas originally designated for individual assistance who did not apply for assistance but sustained uninsured damage between March 9 and July 14 are also eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.