It’s not just you — American adults are increasingly anxious

Both constantly checking social media and using screens before bed (which interferes with sleep) could increase anxiety.

 PEXELS.COM

A screening of “The Mind Inside,” Episode 2, will offer insight on the complicated world of social media for students.

I Love Public Schools is hosting the documentary and a question-and-answer session following the film at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse in North Platte.

The film explores one of the “most pressing and complicated issues in public education today, mental health,” according to a press release from Educational Service Unit 16.

The event features the screening as well as a panel that includes Dr. Geetanjali Sahu, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Great Plains Health; Gwen Bergstrom, licensed independent mental health practitioner at ESU 16; Brandy Buscher, North Platte Public Schools student services coordinator; Sara Gentry, school social worker, ESU 16; and Stephanie McConnell, K-12 school counselor, Wallace Public Schools.

General admission tickets are free and available at eventbrite.com/e/the-mind-inside-film-episode-two-filmmaker-qa-premiere-tickets-83402044761.

