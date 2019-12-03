A screening of “The Mind Inside,” Episode 2, will offer insight on the complicated world of social media for students.
I Love Public Schools is hosting the documentary and a question-and-answer session following the film at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse in North Platte.
The film explores one of the “most pressing and complicated issues in public education today, mental health,” according to a press release from Educational Service Unit 16.
The event features the screening as well as a panel that includes Dr. Geetanjali Sahu, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Great Plains Health; Gwen Bergstrom, licensed independent mental health practitioner at ESU 16; Brandy Buscher, North Platte Public Schools student services coordinator; Sara Gentry, school social worker, ESU 16; and Stephanie McConnell, K-12 school counselor, Wallace Public Schools.
General admission tickets are free and available at eventbrite.com/e/the-mind-inside-film-episode-two-filmmaker-qa-premiere-tickets-83402044761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.