Final tax bills highlight tax credit

All the paints are on the palette to finish the 2019-20 property tax pictures for three North Platte homes.
That includes the state of Nebraska’s special hue — just enough to alter a light gray tax increase into a pale pink decline for all three sets of homeowners.
The Telegraph’s next-to-last “tax tracker” report for this year’s “budget season” factors in the last four tax requests from the eight local governments that serve North Platte.
Minor corrections to budget and tax figures are possible before Lincoln County commissioners certify 2019 tax rates no later than Oct. 15. Our final update will follow that action.
With all local figures in place, the model for our three sample homes also factors in the impact of the Nebraska Property Tax Credit Fund’s 2019 discount on their projected final tax bills.
Why did we wait until now to factor in the state’s credit? First, the Nebraska Property Assessment Division didn’t release the necessary figures until Sept. 5. Second, the tax credit’s impact is best perceived after all local tax requests are set.
As the accompanying bar graph shows, 2019 was not a year of massive tax changes.
The total height of each bar indicates what last year’s and this year’s tax bills would be without the state credit (shown in red at the top of each bar).
The rest of the bar (shown in blue) shows what the owners of each home actually paid in 2018 taxes and will pay in 2019 taxes.
Taxable valuations remained steady for 2019 for all three of the homes tracked by The Telegraph — meaning that every subsequent “budget season” decision impacted them identically.
Even though half of North Platte’s local governments set their tax requests after our last update Sept. 12, they had little collective influence on our sample homes’ projected tax bills.
» Tax rates for the Mid-Plains Community College Area and Educational Service Unit 16 were unchanged from 2018-19.
» A slight upward tick in the Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s tax rate was offset by a somewhat lower rate for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.
As we noted last week, a substantial increase in Lincoln County’s 2019 tax request — largely due to planned and unplanned county road repairs — and a lesser boost for the North Platte Airport Authority applied the greatest upward pressure on local tax bills.
North Platte’s city tax rate was unchanged, while the North Platte Public Schools’ tax request and rate declined for the first time since 2005-06 thanks to greater state aid and lower bond repayments.
The state property tax credit, meanwhile, will send enough money to local governments to reduce 2019 residential and business property tax bills by 5% — somewhat better than last year’s 3.4% break. (Agricultural landowners receive a higher credit.)
Where does all this leave next year’s final unofficial tax bills for our three sample North Platte homes?
» The gross tax bill (without the state credit) for the owners of Home 1 — a two-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks — would be $17.51 higher than it was in 2018.
But when one factors in the state tax credits for both 2018 and 2019, Home 1’s net tax bill will fall by $20.66 over last year’s total.
» It’s much the same for Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home with no basement west of Westfield Shopping Center.
Its gross tax bill would rise by $16.77 over 2018; its net bill, with credits applied both years, will fall by $19.79.
» Because the state tax credit is applied to the property’s total taxable value, however, it’s worth the most to the owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home with no basement between Home 2 and the South Platte River.
Without the credits, Home 3’s owners would pay $45.49 more in gross 2019 property taxes. With the credits applied for last year and this year, the home’s tax bill will be $53.68 lower instead.
Put another way, all three homes would be facing an 0.8% tax increase if the credits never existed. With them, each will pay 0.9% less in net property taxes than they did in 2018.
