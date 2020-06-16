HERSHEY — A grass fire that started just outside Hershey Tuesday afternoon was still burning in the evening on both sides of the North Platte River.
“We’ve got multiple departments here assisting us,” Chief Toby Tobiasson of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department said about 8 p.m. “It’s a slow-moving difficult (fire) to fight and we are working on it with everyone we’ve got.”
Tobiasson said the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. about four miles northwest of Hershey. The initial scanner reports were of a structure fire that led to a grass blaze.
“At this point I’m not even sure of what started it,” Tobiasson said. “I came in (to the scene) after everything was going.
“I took over control of the fire on the south side of the river and I have another officer on the north side. We have not had a good chance to converse about it.”
The flames were fanned by wind gusts that averaged 40 to 50 miles per hour throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service station in North Platte.
The fire started on the south side of the river and eventually jumped to the north side because of the high winds.
He said crews were continuing to battle blazes on both sides of the river.
“It’s been a very difficult fire,” Tobiasson said.
