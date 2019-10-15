Fire starts on South Platte River's northern banks

Area fire crews battle a blaze in a tree stand on the north bank of the South Platte River Monday afternoon. North Platte crews were called to the scene about 6 p.m., about ¼-mile south of where South Bryan Avenue ends on the east side of North Platte. The fire was quickly contained, but fire personnel were on scene for more than four hours working to make sure hot spots didn’t flare up. Several area fire departments assisted, including Maxwell and Hershey. A cause of the fire was unknown at press time, and crews were still on scene.
