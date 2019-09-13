There is still work to be done to give Dewey Street in downtown North Platte a facelift and make it a shopping and entertainment destination. But the plan of what that might look like is clearer.
Downtown business owners this week got their first glimpse at conceptual artwork, designed by the firm Ochsner Hare & Hare, the Olsson Studio.
Alan Hirschfeld, owner of Hirschfeld’s and a member of the North Platte Downtown Association board of directors, said there have been few updates to downtown over the past half century.
“It is very tired and it definitely needs to be freshened up. We need to do something,” Hirschfeld said. “That is what this plan does and is what gets me excited about it. It is a big commitment for our community to jump in on this, but we have been very thoughtful with the landscape architects to take in fact what changes we hope to make here are going to be time enduring.”
The plan keeps the historical bricks that pave Dewey Street and adds some aesthetic upgrades to the two-block stretch from Fourth to Sixth streets. The proposed work consists of new sidewalks, trees or other greenery, a center square, movable planters and covers for alleys. The design also calls for additional parking spots and festoon or string lighting.
The Canteen District is the proposed name for the area, paying homage to the World War II volunteer effort to feed troops at the Union Pacific Depot downtown. The plans also give a nod to the city’s railroad industry and Bailey Yard with design elements in the sidewalks that could resemble tracks.
“There were several suggestions (for the district), but the minute we all saw that, we loved it,” said Sarah Talbott, who operates The Flower Market on Dewey Street and is the Downtown Association’s vice president.
The plan continues a modernization effort that began with the removal of awnings from storefronts in 2018. It has continued this year with renovation and upgrades of the historical facades of those structures this year. The work has been covered by both city and state funding as well from a matching grant program.
The next step would be city approval of the plans. Hirschfeld said the Downtown Association hopes to make a presentation to the North Platte Planning Commission within the next month to discuss the plans and potential costs.
The City Council would have the ultimate say on the work.
“I feel like we have huge momentum right now,” Talbott said. “The City Council is on board to bring this to light and make this work. I feel that this is the right plan, and that we kind of have the right people leading our city who are behind this too.”
Dewey Street might be the subject of the project, but the concepts or themes could expand outside that area eventually.
“The thought is to take the idea and expand it out through the entire downtown corridor, if not further,” said Kathleen Matthews, a business banker at Great Western Bank and the secretary of the Downtown Association. It’s just something that would take time.”
