The first ballots are on their way to North Platte Public Schools voters in the first all-mail election involving city residents.
School patrons, including those living outside city limits, have until 5 p.m. March 10 to vote and return their ballots on the district’s “safety and security” initiative.
Ballots were mailed Wednesday morning from Omaha to the district’s currently registered voters, said Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell, the county’s election commissioner.
School leaders want to effectively move part of their soon-to-expire North Platte High School bond tax to the special building fund for building upgrades at five schools.
The proceeds, estimated at about $1.1 million a year over five years, would relocate the front offices at North Platte High School and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries to better secure their entrances.
Jefferson, Eisenhower and McDonald elementaries also would get upgrades to doors, windows and heating and air conditioning systems.
Voter approval is needed for the tax shift because school building funds, unlike their bond funds, fall under a state lid on property tax rates.
If patrons agree to the levy override, the building fund tax rate would rise from 3 cents to 7.5 cents per $100 of taxable value.
That 4.5-cent-per-$100 increase, however, is less than the 4.74 cents per $100 charged this year to pay off bonds on the 2003 NPHS building. That, in turn, is half the district’s 2018-19 bond tax rate of 9.5 cents per $100.
The voter registration deadline is Friday for the mail-in school election, Rossell said. Her office in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be open until 6 p.m. Friday for new registrations.
If school patrons register by mail, the envelope must be postmarked on or before Friday. They also may register online or while applying for or renewing driver’s licenses with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.
Rossell urged school patrons planning to mail back their ballots to do so before March 6 to ensure they reach her office in time.
Ballots will begin to be counted March 10 after the 5 p.m. deadline, and any ballots received after that won’t be counted, she said.
Voters may request replacement ballots, but no ballots will be mailed after Feb. 28, she said.
Voters must sign the oath on the enclosed envelope for their votes to be counted. Ballot envelopes must have only one ballot in them and must bear one first-class or “Forever” stamp if delivered through the mail.
But Rossell said school patrons also may drop off ballots without stamps at her office or in the ballot dropbox in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers from the courthouse.
One of the county’s newly received Express Vote machines will be available for disabled voters in the clerk’s office through 5 p.m. March 10.
