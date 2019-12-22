First National Bank donates to United Way

First National Bank and its employees presented $13,175.83 to Mid-Plains United Way last week.
Donations from First National Bank are not only supported by the business, but also largely by employees through payroll deductions. Their contributions bring Mid-Plains United Way’s fundraising thermometer up to 30% with $69,182.38 raised to go toward a goal of $232,000, according to a press release from First National Bank.
First National Bank kicked off Mid-Plains United Way’s “With a helping hand, we’re UNSTOPPABLE” campaign for the 25th year in a row with the traditional chili cook-off.
Mid-Plains United Way is 100% locally funded.
Less than 1% of funds raised go toward its United Way Worldwide membership, which provides resources, support, FamilyWize prescription discount cards and the 2-1-1 24/7 hotline. This means that more than 99% of all donations are invested locally.
To help Mid-Plains United Way’s efforts to improve education, health and financial stability in our communities, please send donations by mail to P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103, or online at midplainsunitedway.com.
2019-2020 funded agencies: Lincoln County CASA, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy, Community Action Homeless Prevention, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, Guardians of the Children, L2 for Kids, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, Head Start, North Platte Kids Academy, North Platte Senior Center, Rape Domestic Abuse Program, The Connection Homeless Shelter and The Salvation Army.
Counties served: Lincoln, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow and Furnas.
