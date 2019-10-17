First National Bank North Platte awarded $13,000 to Deborah’s Legacy in a community development grant, the bank announced Tuesday.
The funds will provide support and educational services including social enterprise opportunities for women.
The grant was part of $1.04 million in community development grants that parent company First National Bank of Omaha awarded to 58 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and South Dakota, according to Alec Gorynski, vice president for community development and corporate philanthropy.
The grants, which support programs focused on educated workforce initiatives, mark the bank’s final disbursement of grant funding for the year.
Grants supporting educated workforce initiatives will enable a projected 18,555 individuals to move closer to self-sufficiency, according to a press release from First National.
So far this year, First National has awarded $1,862,000 in community development grants to 103 organizations across its seven-state service area.
In May, the company awarded $820,000 in community development grants to 45 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.
