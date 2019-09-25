Nebraska State Patrol Troop conducted alcohol inspections in Chery and Brown counties Friday. Out of 20 businesses inspected, six sold to minors.
Five out of six of the businesses that sold alcohol to minors checked the ID and sold anyways.
The businesses that failed the inspections were:
» Speedee Mart #2820, Ainsworth (checked ID, sold to minor).
» Canyon Creek Bar & Grill, Ainsworth (checked ID, sold to minor).
» J’s Keggers, Ainsworth (checked ID, sold to minor).
» L Bow Room, Johnstown (did not check ID, sold to minor).
» Valentine Conoco, Valentine (checked ID, sold to minor).
