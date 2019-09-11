Representatives from 25 organizations will gather in North Platte Thursday for the Food Bank for the Heartland’s annual network partner conference.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
Food Bank for the Heartland partners with pantries, emergency shelters, schools and other organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa to feed families in need.
The conference, in its 10th year, provides the chance for partners to convene and share best practices concerning fighting hunger as well as sharing ideas on building their organizations’ capacity and working more effectively. The Food Bank will also recognize partners for the work they are doing.
“Food Bank for the Heartland has been part of this community for 38 years, and our network of partners across Nebraska and Iowa continues to grow,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We are grateful for this network of dedicated organizations and individuals who support our mission and operations and are making a profound impact in their communities.”
