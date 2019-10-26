We’ll all be turning our clocks back next weekend (Nov. 3, to be precise), but you might want to spend this one turning over your wardrobe.
North Platte’s first extended chances for snow since spring will kick in as Saturday turns to Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
Local residents will have decent temperatures today to get in their yard work, the agency’s forecast said Friday afternoon, with sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees.
But warmer southwest winds will shift to the north this afternoon, signaling the change to come.
A 20% chance of snow will start overnight and continue through Monday, with lesser chances through Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees through Wednesday, with lows in the teens.
If the white stuff does show up next week, it won’t be at all out of the ordinary for North Platte — even with the winter solstice and Christmas two months away.
Among interesting snow facts from the city’s searchable snowfall records since 1893, stored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s High Plains Regional Climate Center (climod.unl.edu):
» Between Oct. 13 and May 6, every single day on the calendar has seen at least 0.1 inches of snow fall on North Platte at least once.
» Snowfall during June, July and August has been unheard of since North Platte’s weather recordkeeping moved to Lee Bird Field in 1948. Before that, at least 0.1 inches fell five times apiece in June and July and once in August.
» After Labor Day, measurable snowfall has been sporadic between mid-September and late October — but recordable sightings start picking up during October’s final week.
» North Platte’s daily records for October, however, include only two double-digit snowfalls: 11.8 inches on Oct. 10, 2009, and 10 inches even on Oct. 29, 1896.
So even if you have to pull out your snow shovels next week, it’s still unlikely you’ll have to work very hard.
Meanwhile, North Platte’s soggy year of 2019 has lost some momentum with the approach of winter’s unofficial Nov. 1 start in west central Nebraska.
The weather service’s airport office has recorded 27.12 inches of precipitation through Thursday, good for No. 8 on the city’s all-time chart since 1874.
But October rainfall thus far has totaled only 0.3 inches, with the last measurable precipitation recorded Oct. 22.
As snow replaces rain in North Platte’s November and December forecasts, the prospects for 2019 to move up the top 10 precipitation list will depend on how “wet” the snow is.
As a rule, 1 inch of snow yields just 0.1 inch of water when melted. A single 10-inch snowfall — or that amount spread over November and December — probably would be enough to push this year to No. 7, past the 27.99 inches of precipitation recorded in 1906.
To reach No. 3, North Platte would need 30 inches of snow by New Year’s Eve — very nearly a top 10 winter all by itself.
