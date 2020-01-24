LEXINGTON — A former Lexington day care operator was found guilty Friday of misdemeanor child abuse involving children in her care.
Elizabeth Mins, 41, of Lexington pleaded no contest Friday morning in Dawson County District Court to charges that a child was found unresponsive and another child was burned in the bathtub at her in-home day care business.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle set Mins’ sentencing for 11 a.m. March 16 at the courthouse in the former country courtroom on the second floor.
Mins originally was charged with felony child abuse in a Nov. 15, 2017, incident.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General William Tangeman said the Dawson County 911Center received a call on Nov. 15, 2017, from 1804 Davista Lane where Mins was operating her in-home day care at the time.
Records indicate a child, 1½, had fallen and was unresponsive. The child was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center and later to the Omaha Children’s Hospital.
Tangeman said Mins admitted to not having a safety gate in place.
The second misdemeanor charge dated back to Nov. 6, 2006, according to Tangeman, when Mins placed a 10-month-old child in a bath that resulted in the child suffering second- and third-degree burns to their lower body.
