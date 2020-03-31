LEXINGTON — A former Lexington daycare provider was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years’ probation for two cases of misdemeanor child abuse.
Elizabeth Mins, 41, of Lexington appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Monday morning for sentencing in two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. Mins pleaded no contest to the charges in January.
She had originally been charged with one count of felony child abuse, but this was amended to a misdemeanor.
The charges were related to a child who was found unresponsive during an incident in 2017 and another child who was burned in the bathtub at her in-home day care business in 2006.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General William Tangeman, represented the state and during his comments said there was, “no question,” of Mins’ criminal negligence in the two cases.
He continued saying the incidents have had, “devastating effects,” on the children and families.
Mins’ lawyer Brian Davis called her a “model citizen,” and described the incidents as, “tragic accidents.”
Judge Doyle sentenced Mins to 45 days in jail for both cases and allowed her a work release, after her release she will be subject to 2 years’ probation.
In the first count, in 2017, while a one and a half year old child was under Mins’ sole care, they were injured to the point they had to be taken to Omaha via helicopter, where his life was saved by specialized care, Doyle said.
In the second count a 10-month-old child received second degree burns over their lower body which required skin grafts, said Doyle.
Doyle told Mins due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she will report to the jail on June 19, 2020 and this date is subject to change owing to the state of the virus.
