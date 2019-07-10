A former Stapleton village clerk/treasurer faces an Aug. 13 preliminary hearing on charges that she embezzled at least $15,000 in village funds before resigning last year.
Amy Allen, 36, of Stapleton appeared for the first time in Logan County Court Tuesday on charges of felony theft by deception, $5,000 or more, and misdemeanor counts of abuse of public records and misuse of public funds or property.
County Judge Joel Jay set Allen’s preliminary hearing date and appointed North Platte lawyer Blaine Gillett to represent her. She remains free on 10 percent of $25,000 bail.
Allen was Stapleton’s clerk/treasurer from 2008 until last August. She was charged May 29 after the release of an “attestation” report by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts of village finances for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
That report noted a Jan. 7 settlement agreement with the Village Board in which Allen agreed to repay $15,000 in funds that “became missing” during her tenure. A Stapleton resident alerted the auditor’s office to the agreement Jan. 22.
The auditor’s office also reported evidence of “hundreds of deleted invoices” from village customers during Allen’s tenure that were worth more than $38,000. Her theft charge refers to a period beginning May 30, 2016.