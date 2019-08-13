A former Stapleton village clerk/treasurer received one year’s probation Tuesday in Logan County Court on a reduced charge related to the embezzlement of at least $15,000 in village funds.
Amy Allen, 36, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft by deception, $501 to $1,499, after special prosecutor Colten Venteicher of Gothenburg reduced the charge from felony theft by deception, $5,000 or more.
Related misdemeanor counts of abuse of public records and misuse of public funds or property were dropped under an amended complaint filed Tuesday morning.
In addition to the probation term, County Judge Joel Jay of North Platte ordered Allen to continue repaying the $13,600 balance of her $15,000 restitution agreement with the village.
Allen’s 10-year tenure as Stapleton’s clerk/treasurer, which ended in August 2018, was scrutinized in a May 17 Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts attestation covering the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The report noted a Jan. 7 agreement between Allen and the Village Board, which called on her to repay $200 a month in funds that “became missing” during her tenure.
The state auditor’s office also reported evidence of “hundreds of deleted invoices” worth more than $38,000 during Allen’s decade with the village.
North Platte lawyer Blaine Gillett represented Allen during her court case, which began when the original charges were filed May 29.