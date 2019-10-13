FREMONT — Former Telegraph Executive Editor Jill Claflin was named 2019 “Communicator of Achievement” at the Nebraska Press Women’s fall meeting Saturday.
The award is the highest given by NPW, which provides professional development opportunities and a discussion forum for its members.
Claflin, who now lives in Cozad, resumed her NPW membership when she returned to Nebraska in 2014 after retiring as Habitat for Humanity International’s director of creative services.
A graduate of Anderson (Indiana) College, Claflin moved back and forth between west central Nebraska newspapers and major metropolitan dailies before joining Habitat in 1996.
She worked on the copy desks of the Cincinnati Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, leaving the latter during a 1978 strike to become co-owner of the Callaway Courier.
After selling her stake, Claflin returned to the Post and rose to assistant managing editor there. She became managing editor of The Telegraph in 1985 under the late Editor Keith Blackledge, for whom she had worked as a part-time copy editor while in Callaway.
She became general manager in 1990 of the Lexington Clipper-Herald, then returned to The Telegraph as executive editor in 1993.
NPW members cited Claflin for her “passion for excellence, the talent and commitment to accomplish it and the ability to quietly motivate others to do and to be their best by mentoring and being a role model.”
