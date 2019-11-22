MAXWELL — Fort McPherson National Cemetery will again be among sites in December participating in a nationwide program that lays wreaths at veterans’ headstones.
The balsam wreaths will be set in a Dec. 14 ceremony at the cemetery, located at 12004 South Spur 56A near Maxwell, as part of Wreaths Across America.
The national program coordinates wreath ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 additional locations across the country, at sea and abroad on the second Saturday of December, known as National Wreaths Across America Day.
“It is just very emotional to go out there, stand in front of the veteran’s grave site and say their name out loud before you lay the wreath,” said Tom Moore, who has coordinated the Fort McPherson event the past two years. “We don’t want to forget those individuals, so speaking their name is a way to not allow that to happen.”
Maxwell has participated in the event for more than a decade. Last year between 1,700 and 1,800 wreaths were set at headstones, according to Moore.
He said the ultimate annual goal is to have 6,000 wreaths laid at the cemetery.
This year’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Fort McPherson. The program will include an invocation and a 21-gun salute by VFW members.
Maxwell is one of nine Nebraska sites that will participate in the program, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Wreaths will be laid at the cemeteries in Elwood and Hemingford, Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island, Steele Cemetery in Falls City, Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Pawnee City Cemetery and the Omaha
National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America formed in 2007. The program has its roots in a donation from a wreath farm in Maine to the Arlington National Cemetery.
Money for the wreaths come through donations or sponsorships.
Moore, who also is the Civil Air Patrol commander for Lee Bird Composite Squadron, said individuals who wish to sponsor a wreath can visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. Those interested can also make donations at the Great Plains Realty office, 511 S. Dewey St. in North Platte.
The sponsorship cost is $15 per wreath.
“It is another way to remember what (the veterans) did to defend our country and give the freedoms that we possess,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.