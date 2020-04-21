Khloe Riley was bummed out that social distancing guidelines meant there would be no party with her friends and family to celebrate her 10th birthday with her on Monday.
Given the conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eisenhower Elementary School third-grader may have got the next best thing.
A parade of roughly 30 vehicles filled with well-wishers drove by her house on the 700 block of South Clearwater Court as she stood and waved on the front lawn of her home along with her parents and younger brother.
“I didn’t even know it was going to happen,” Khloe said. “It was good. Really good.”
The car parade was a culmination of a plan hatched by her mother, Tera, and organized over the past two weeks through social media.
“It was just Facebooking family and friends and then we have a Facebook page for this cul-de-sac,” Tera said. Khloe was led outside Monday, believing the family was going to enjoy a picnic and play games on their front lawn to celebrate her birthday.
At 6 p.m. the cars turned the corner at the intersection of Philip Avenue and Clearwater Court, led by a smart marketing truck that carried messages and photos of Khloe on its electronic billboard.
A North Platte Police Department squad car was next, followed by a procession of friends and family and other well-wishers.
The vehicles moved up the far side of the cul-de-sac and then past the Rileys’ house on the other side of the street. Some individuals carried birthday signs, balloons and presents for Khloe. Others shot streams of silly string or fired confetti poppers into the Riley’s yard.
The family had gone to a similar event on Saturday to celebrate Grady Simants’ 12th birthday, which was led by the sheriff’s department.
“I went to the parade on Saturday, too, and then saw my friends (in the vehicles) tonight,” Khloe said. “I just thought, ‘(The parade) is happening to me, too.’”
