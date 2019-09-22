From Jeffers Pavilion dance to now: Couple celebrates 75th

Roy Hild does not recall what exactly made him notice Lily Lavine that night at the Jeffers Pavilion, or to muster up the nerve to ask her for a dance.
But his decision started a romance that has lasted more than seven decades.
The couple, who have lived at the same house on West Fifth Street in North Platte since the mid-1940s, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
A small Sunday dinner gathering at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will mark the milestone.
The couple is not sure if there are any real secrets to their long-lasting relationship.
“They are pretty much two different personalities,” said Kent Hild, the youngest of Roy and Lily’s two sons. “Dad is a lot more easygoing than Mom is, but that’s part of the background from the families they came from. Her dad was a hard-nosed old Swede and (Roy) is from German descent. There is a difference of personalities, but over the years they have made it work.”
Roy, a World War II veteran who turns 100 next year, said that Jeffers Pavilion was the place to be for dances every Saturday night. It cost a dime to enter the hall, which was located near Seventh and Jeffers streets, across the street from where the Hub Bar is now. Patrons also had to pay a nickel a dance on the floor.
He had noticed Lily from a previous Friday and mentioned to a friend of hers that he wanted to meet her.
Lily, 94, said his approach stood out among those of some other boys that night.
“I liked him. He was pleasant,” Lily said. “Some of the guys were pushy, but him, not.”
There might not have been initial sparks from that meeting, but eventually, as Lily says, the two “jelled together” and found that they were a match.
Lily said her parents were in agreement with that.
“Dad really liked Roy,” she said. “He thought Roy was the cat’s meow.”
Roy proposed to her in a letter, and the couple married in a small ceremony in September 1944 about six months before Roy was deployed overseas for World War II. He sported his military dress uniform for the occasion, while Lily wore a royal blue velvet dress accessorized by a black hat and shoes — a wedding attire that she said totaled $15.
Roy was stationed in Guam and piloted a B-29 Superfortress, one of the largest aircraft used in World War II. He flew in more than 30 missions as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Forces.
Letter writing was the only way the couple could remain in contact during his service time.
“I wrote her one every day,” Roy said.
Lily lived with her parents — who emigrated from Sweden in the 1920s — during the war and worked the sales floor at Montgomery Ward. Roy returned from overseas in November 1945, and the couple lived with Lily’s parents for roughly a year before they moved to North Platte around the time when their oldest son, Kurt, was born.
Roy landed a job with Pearson Appliance in 1946. Nine years later he started his own business, Hild Service Co., and Lily held the role of an office manager. In 1962 he formed a partnership, Coen-Hild LP Gas Co. Roy became the sole proprietor in 1975 and that company became Hild Propane Co., Inc. in 1991. He retired in December 2017 after 72 years in the workforce.
The two have rarely been apart since the end of World War II and have taken modest trips here and there, usually for reunions of Roy’s bomber squads.
The two have mostly found comfort in the company of friends and family and, most importantly, each other over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.