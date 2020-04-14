'Fur' everyone's safety: Pandemic forces Fur the Love of Paws to temporarily close FURcility

Providing a voice for the voiceless drives Jenn Milne to provide rescue for animals who are dropped off at the North Platte Animal Shelter. That will not change now or anytime in the future, she said.
However, for the Fur the Love of Paws organization, there will be a change: Milne is temporarily closing the FURcility at 220 East B St.
“I am still going to be doing what I normally do,” Milne said. “I will go to the animal shelter to take pictures, make ID cards, help with assessments and medical needs.”
She will also continue to find foster homes for cats, just not from the facility that has housed the organization for a little more than three years.
“I want people to know this closure is 100% temporary,” Milne said. “We just don’t have the volunteer manpower to operate a brick-and-mortar.”
Milne works full time and has depended on her volunteer program to operate the facility. With the current COVID-19 situation, she said it has become impossible to keep the facility running daily.
“We pride ourselves on being kind of a medical, behavioral rehabilitation type facility,” Milne said. “A lot of the cats need medication or we have to work on (behavioral) quirks, depression or things like that, and it takes people to do that.”
Milne said normally she can find people to help, but now the manpower is just not available. Many of her volunteers work in the medical field or for the Red Cross, as well as other businesses.
“I have volunteers who work in the thick of this (COVID-19 situation),” Milne said. “Then I have senior volunteers and then I have people who have to bring their children.”
She said volunteers don’t generally come to the facility at the same time, but she wanted to guard against unnecessary exposure.
“I really have to protect my volunteers,” Milne said. “Once this mess is over with, we’ll be back in business as usual again.”
Their Facebook page, Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue, has photos and contact information.
