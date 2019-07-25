Health and nutritional retailer GNC looks to close up to 900 stores, most of them in malls. Chairman and CEO Kim Martindale said on an earnings call Tuesday that the company has seen negative trends in traffic at mall stores over the years.
“As part of our work to optimize our store footprint, we’re increasing our focus on mall locations,” Martindale said. “As you know, we have a great deal of flexibility to take further action here due to the short lease terms we have across our store portfolio.”
Martindale said strip mall locations were more stable from a sales perspective. GNC has 8,000 stores worldwide, 5,900 of them in the U.S., according to a Forbes story this week.
The North Platte GNC store in the Platte River Mall is open, but the manager of the store could not comment.