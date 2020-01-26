This week’s online legislative hearings include bills involving regional lawmakers to restrict Nebraska Game and Parks Commission land ownership and offer “behavioral awareness and training” for most school employees.
All State Capitol daily hearings by the Unicameral’s standing committees begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, after morning floor debate ends.
To access livestreamed coverage of any hearing, click on the Nebraska Educational Television logo at nebraskalegislature.gov and scroll to and click on the appropriate committee link at netnebraska.org/basic-page/television/live-demand-state-government.
Texts of bills and related documents may be found by entering the bill number under “Search Current Bills” on the Unicameral homepage.
The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee Thursday will hear Legislative Bill 863, introduced by committee Chairman Dan Hughes of Venango, in State Capitol Room 1525.
The bill would block Game and Parks from buying or acquiring title to land starting Sept. 1 if doing so would increase the amount of total property owned by the commission.
Monday’s Education Committee schedule in Room 1525 includes LB 998, introduced by Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman as part of a three-bill school package being assembled by committee Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte.
The bill calls for administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors to learn a six-step process, including verbal and behavioral interventions and — as a last resort — “physical intervention for safety.”
Groene has said Murman’s bill, if advanced to the floor, would be paired with or written into his bill (LB 147) on when teachers may physically intervene with a student for the safety of the student or others.
The training envisioned in LB 998 would be funded by a portion of state lottery profits assigned through Groene’s LB 920, which received its Education Committee hearing Tuesday. First-round debate on LB 147 started Jan. 13.
In other notable hearings this week involving west central Nebraska senators:
» The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee Monday will hear Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 830 in Room 1113.
The bill would let cities and villages of 500 people or more change local speed limits due to “hazardous conditions” on state highways inside their limits. Only Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue and Grand Island currently have that power.
» LB 853, which would let financial institutions delay transactions for up to 30 days if they suspect “vulnerable adults” are being exploited, will be heard Tuesday in Room 1507 by the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
The bill by committee Chairman Matt Williams of Gothenburg also would let such institutions contact a “third party reasonably associated with a vulnerable adult or senior adult” if they believe “financial exploitation” may be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.