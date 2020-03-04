Game and Parks Fisheries Administrator discusses hatcheries, invasive species

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission presented the outlook for fishing in the Southwest District on Tuesday evening at North Platte Community College North Campus.
Fisheries Division Administrator Dean Rosenthal and fisheries biologists Jared Lorensen and Sean Farrier talked about fish populations and various projects across the district and state.
Rosenthal said the Fisheries Division is broken up into management, connections, production, research, education and outreach. The state is divided up into four districts.
“One of the main things that our district biologists do is our fish population surveys,” Rosenthal said. “The methods are used to establish the various species of fish and population trends.”
The biologists, Rosenthal said, determine what fish the fisheries division will be restocking or identifying lakes for renovation.
“We also have an Aquatic Habitat Stamp program,” Rosenthal said. “This is something that was unique when we started it in 1997 and is something a lot of other states wish they had.”
He said other states are looking at the program as a way to raise funds to renovate existing water bodies and adding angler access.
“We have great angler access out in this region with the walkway at Johnson Lake,” Rosenthal said. “Jared has worked a lot on these interstate lakes with these permanent fishing access areas.”
The men talked about production at the five hatcheries across the state as well as the need to guard against spreading invasive species, such as the Asian carp and zebra mussels.
“The scary thing about zebra mussels is that they’re small,” Lorensen said. “When they’re in the larva stage as babies you can’t see them with the naked eye.”
He encouraged boaters to make sure they drain their boats to prevent the spread of the mussels to other areas of the state.
Lorensen said the state has had 34 different projects over the last 30 years.
“There are places where we’ve specifically tried to do something for the habitat for the fish,” Lorensen said. “Other places we were relegated to just doing an angler access project.”
The biologist also covered stocking strategies.
“During the wintertime when we are in the office we stew about what to stock, where to stock, should we stock,” Lorensen said.
There are three options for stocking walleye: fry are ½ to 1 inch; fingerlings are 1 to 2 inches; and advanced walleye and saugeye are 8 inches.
He said the fry are the least expensive to raise and don’t require as much manpower. However, they are experimenting with trying different strategies for different lakes to see what will ultimately work best.
For those in this area, Lake Maloney has a large population of walleye in the 10- to 15-inch range and a solid population of 15- to 20-inch walleye as well.
Outdoornebraska.gov has a link where anglers can find more information on fishing regulations and opportunities.
