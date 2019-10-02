COLUMBUS – The next step toward a potential carbon capture operation at Gerald Gentleman Station is moving forward with the announcement of U.S. Department of Energy National Energy Technology Laboratory’s funding for the study.
ION Clean Energy Inc. will be the award recipient on the project, which will complete a front end engineering design study for the installation of its advanced carbon capture system retrofitted to Nebraska Public Power District’s Gentleman Station near Sutherland.
“NPPD continues to be interested in the project moving forward because our coal-burning generation resources bring significant value to our customers,” said NPPD Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Kent. “We are seeking these types of technologies that can capture CO2 in a cost-effective manner.”
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with NPPD to further evaluate the integration of ION’s transformative CO2 capture technology at an existing coal-fired power station,” said Alfred “Buz” Brown, ION’s CEO. “These types of strategic collaborations are key milestones on the path to commercialization of ION’s large scale decarbonization technology.”
DOE selected nine projects to receive $55.4 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development. The award for Phase II of the GGS study is approximately $5.8 million.
The project team for the Phase II study is ION, NPPD, Sargent & Lundy, Koch Modular Process Systems, and Siemens. The project will provide critical data and insight into the integration of CO2 capture technologies onto existing coal-fired power plants, according to a press release from NPPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.