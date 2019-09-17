Getting a taste of Scouting

“Twilight Cub” an event at Centennial Park Monday night allowed current Cub Scouts and interested North Platte kids to participate in an hour and a half of Scouting-related activities.
The evening event featured different stations that were designed for outdoor fun and teamwork.
Events included: A water rocket launch, a Frisbee challenge, tug-of-war, a sack race, an enclosed BB gun shooting range and a craft station.
Cub Scouts consist of boys and girls from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Jim Parish, executive director of the Buffalo Bill District said that the event is designed to give kids a quick taste of what Cub Scouts is about. He also said the event was designed for outdoor fun.
Parrish said he enjoys working with Scouts to see kids’ character and to teamwork build.
“Aims of Scouting is to develop good citizenship,” Parish said. “Wearing a uniform and getting awards and recognition gets them on the road to building character.
“We try to teach them to care for other people, if a kid gets his books knocked down, you go and help him,” Parish said.
As far as the day and the event goes, Parish was excited about showing kids what Scouting is about.
“The most rewarding thing is when you see kids that have a hard time following directions and you see them 10 to 15 years from now and they are a very good and successful person,” Parish said.
