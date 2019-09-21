Ghosts of North Platte past

Anthony Ries was North Platte’s first elected mayor and on Friday night, area residents got a sense of what the campaign pitch was that got him into office nearly 150 years ago.
Andrew D. Lee, in the role of the former politician, stood on a step just outside the Jeffers House and let loose with Ries’ platform.
“I would be proud to be your mayor and as a devout Lutheran, I believe we can go ahead and do one thing very well. We can close down the saloons,” Lee said in character as he motioned to the gathered crowd. “We can limit the amount that can be sold on Sundays and stop the alcoholic epidemic in our area.”
His campaign worked, as he won the first election and then the took a second term by a unanimous count.
One member of the crowd asked him if he was able to live up to all of his campaign promises.
“Not a chance,” Lee said.
His role as the former mayor and eventual state legislator, was part of Grit & Duds: A Civil War tour event on Friday night at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
More than 100 members of the public turned out for the tour in which they were led by a guide to 11 stops on the museum grounds. At each stop, an actor or actress played the role of an individual from the Civil War era who is now buried at the North Platte Cemetery.
The event was formerly known as the cemetery tour, and the name change is due to the switch in locations.
Grit and Duds is sponsored by the historical museum and the North Platte Public Library and will continue on Saturday with a pancake feed beginning at 7:30 a.m. and tours from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The tour lineup also included Case Axthelm as Edward Dick, a North Carolina native who served in the Confederate Navy during the Civil War. Dick followed his brother out West after the war and ended up in North Platte through his work on the railroad.
John Kalisch played the role of Alonzo Church, an Illinois native who was a member of a the Union Army brigade that was captured at the battle of Brice’s Crossroads.
He was a prisoner at Camp Sumter in Andersonville, Georgia, for nine months — a camp in which nearly 29 percent of the inmates died due to conditions there and the treatment they received. After he was eventually released, Church moved to Springfield, Illinois, to work at the newspaper.
He moved to North Platte in 1872 and eventually served as the editor of the paper in town.
