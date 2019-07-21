Giddy up! County fair starts with 4-H horse show

Precision, obedience and trust are three words that describe what is looked for in a 4-H horse showmanship competition.
For 11- to 14-year-olds competing Saturday in the intermediate horse showmanship division at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds the margin for error was small to determine who would win purple, blue or red ribbons.
Many 4-H participants have been around animals for years and compete in multiple events trying to meet the strict demands of the judges.
Kinley Crow, 13, of Hershey has participated in 4-H and showing horses for almost half her life.
Kinley received a blue ribbon, but still had some of her favorite competitions to go. The horse show continues Sunday.
Kinley said getting to know your horse is very important.
“You have to have a lot of practice, ride your horse, condition your horse and spend time with it, so they have trust,” Kinley said.
She said 4-H has taught her that an animal can be your friend, too, and you need a lot of patience.
“It’s really important to have trust and to keep your horse calm, it makes it a lot easier,” she said.
Kinley said her favorite part of competitions is all the friends you meet.
She was looking forward to reining competition Sunday; she said that is what her horse is best at. In reining, the individual rides the horse through an array of patterns and other challenges.