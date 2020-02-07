Girl Scout cookie season starts today

This year’s packaging has a new look with its packaging this year but the appeal of the iconic Thin Mint remains the same.
And beginning this weekend, local cookie enthusiasts will be able to submit their orders for the popular snack as well as eight other options.
The Girls Scouts kick off their cookie sales drive Friday, a venture that lasts just over a month and annually is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Roughly 2 million boxes were sold in Nebraska last year, said Shannon Peterson, a marketing and communications specialist with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
While the selections this year will include a traditional range including Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades and Girl Scout S’mores, the boxes have a different look
The packaging has been updated with images of current Girl Scouts participating in activities such as camping, canoeing, designing robots and improving their communities.
Shandell Sims, a leader for Troops 10235 and 10081 in North Platte, said she had an initial pickup of 160 cases of cookies for her group this year for the sale, which runs through March 15.
“It seems to grow each year,” Sims said. “(The group) will probably do about three times that amount.
“There’s definitely the favorite (cookies). Thin Mints have been there for years and years,” Sims said. “People have their favorites and since (the cookies) are only sold one time a year, they will plan for it.”
Thin Mints are the top-selling cookie both in Nebraska and nationwide, according to girlscouts.com.
It is followed in sales by the Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich and the Trefoils/Shortbread.
To help the public feed the craze for the goodies, a free cellphone app was released a few years ago — a Girl Scout cookie finder.
People can enter their ZIP code into the app and the nearest cookie booths will pop up. The search can also be conducted the same way on the girlscouts.com site.
“They are tremendously popular,” Peterson said. “Besides being just a good cookie, they also fund the girls and their activities throughout the year. You are spending money for the cookies, but at the same time, you are doing something good.”
The cost for cookies is $4 per box, and $5 for gluten-free versions like the Caramel Chocolate Chip.
For each box sold in Nebraska, 75% of the revenue stays in the state to cover overall costs and services for the organization as well as for the activities and recognitions that each individual troop plans.
The remaining 25% goes to the companies that bake the cookies.
Sims said at the local level, the revenue goes toward a variety of uses, including providing financial assistance for troop members and covering uniform and equipment expenses and fees for group events or camps.
Sims said her older members in Troop 10081 are using it as part of their fundraising efforts toward a European trip in 2021.
“It varies with the troop on how they want to use the funds,” Sims said.
She added that cookie sales provide a chance for troop members to gain skills including money management, public speaking and leadership and decision-making.
“They learn how to gauge and plan ahead” and keep track of their stock of cookies, Sims said. “It is like they have their own store and there are deadlines we have to meet. There are a lot of financial lessons there.”
