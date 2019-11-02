Any public rumblings about the future of the Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center were addressed by a hotel management official Friday.
Jonathan Jenkins, the facility’s general manager, said in a media release: “Despite unfortunate rumors that have been circulating, the management and owners of the The Ramada by Wyndham and Sandhills Convention Center of North Platte would like to confirm that we are open for business and we are not planning to close or turn away any potential guest or events.
“As we work to complete a multimillion-dollar renovation, we are very excited to continue to support our city and we look forward to hosting conferences and events in North Platte for many years to come.”
Jenkins said in the release that the hotel has recently welcomed new management and soon the hotel will announce a grand opening to reveal the completed renovation.
“We are proud to be part of North Platte’s history and we look forward to an even greater future,” Jenkins wrote
