The Golden Spike Tower attracts 33,000-35,000 visitors annually with July being the peak month.
The railroad-yard tourist destination was recently included in USA Today’s Best of Nebraska list as one of the top stops to make in the state. As a nod to the designation, there will be a celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the tower, which is located at 1249 North Homestead Road.
There is no charge for the open house, which will feature some of the state’s best-known food and drinks, or those that have ties to Nebraska.
“It’s just kind of a fun celebration to wrap up our tourism season,” said Kirsten Parker, the executive director of Golden Spike Tower.
The menu will include items from Runza and beers from Pals Brewing Co. in North Platte and Nebraska-produced wines.
There will also be the staple items like Dorothy Lynch dressing and Rafter 7S jelly, as well as other items that originated in the state like cheeseburger pizza, tin roof sundaes and butter brickle ice cream.
The Golden Spike has been included in previous USA Today tourist attraction lists, but those came from public votes.
The latest honor was through a media tour in conjunction with Visit North Platte and Visit Nebraska.
A travel writer/blogger nominated the Golden Spike after a trip to the attraction earlier this summer.
“That shows to that writer that we were able to provide proper customer service for our attraction which she felt would be appealing to her readers,” Parker said. “We were very excited and honored by that.”
